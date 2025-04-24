Final ESPN mock draft has Cowboys going with massive offensive weapon in first round
The hours continue to tick down, and soon enough, the Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock for their first round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Currently, the Cowboys own the No. 12 pick in the first round. Of course, anything can happen on draft night, as a potential trade is never out of the question.
However, one final mock draft from Matt Miller of ESPN has the Cowboys adding to their offensive arsenal if they select at twelve.
RELATED: NFL Draft live stream: How to watch Dallas Cowboys first round pick
Miller has the Cowboys taking former Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with their first selection in the draft.
"Dallas did a ton of work on the offensive linemen in this class and could be a trade-down candidate. I think Banks would be in play if available, but sources were adamant this week that McMillan would be Dallas' target if the board falls this way," wrote Miller.
A potential selection of McMillan should have most of the fanbase incredibly happy. The team has been looking for a talented number two with CeeDee Lamb, and the former Wildcats star screams that he can fill that role.
McMilan earned All-American honors in his senior season with Arizona. His 1,319 receiving yards led all receivers in the Big 12.
The potential draft selection is the big target quarterback Dak Prescott has been looking for. This selection could be a layup.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider