Cowboy Roundup: Rico Dowdle details illness; is Dallas or ATL D better?

Cowboys’ Rico Dowdle wanted to play through illness, admits Week 8 absence was frustrating.

A temp of 102.4 before kickoff.

“Then it wasn’t my decision anymore,’’ Dowdle said. “There is a risk factor, is what they explained to me.

👉🏾⁦@DavidMooreDMN⁩https://t.co/Ovw61CjeAt pic.twitter.com/3q4y2BjeXN