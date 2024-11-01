Cowboy Roundup: Rico Dowdle details illness; is Dallas or ATL D better?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend and the Cowboys' Week 9 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons is right around the corner.
There was some unfortunate injury news with star defenders Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland still seemingly sidelined, while fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs appeared on this week's injury report and could deliver another devastating blow from the injury bug.
Hopefully all of the players can get back to full health sooner rather than later, but if the Cowboys are shorthanded on defense once again it sets up for another Dallas letdown.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines making waves on social media.
Rico Dowdle details mysterious illness
Rico Dowdle opened up about what he missed the Cowboys' Week 9 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 9.
Is Dallas or Atlanta defense better?
Both the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons defenses have had their fair share of struggles through the first two months of the season, but who has the better defensive unit? Blogging the Boys breaks it all down.
