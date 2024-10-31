Stephen A. Smith’s greatest fear would be dream scenario for Cowboys fans
Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to show his dislike for the Dallas Cowboys. The ESPN personality has made a habit of ignoring their successes and laughing hysterically over their failures.
That’s why there wasn’t one shocked viewer when he took as shot at Dallas while revealing his greatest fears on First Take.
The Halloween episode led to Smith telling the world all his fears which included debating Molly Qerim, LeBron James winning a fifth title, the Knicks falling apart, and “losing his sexy.” Those led to his No. 1 fear, which is seeing the Cowboys win a Super Bowl.
Smith’s issue is the fan base, which me made clear by saying a Super Bowl win would lead to too much trash talk from ”that disgusting, nauseating fan base that gets on my last damn nerve.”
He also fears the length of time the fan base would carry on that talk, saying “one Super Bowl win for the Dallas Cowboys would last 20 damn years.”
Considering Jerry Jones is still patting himself on the back for his business savvy in 1989, Smith might be underselling the timeframe. But after three decades of taking heat from people such as Smith, it would be difficult to fault the fan base for soaking up every possible minute following such a win.
