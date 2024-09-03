Cowboy Roundup: 2024 rookie class expectations; Win-total projections
Happy Tuesday, ladies and gentlemen. Hopefully, everyone enjoyed their extended weekends and had time to rest up to make sure the energy is there when the Dallas Cowboys take the field in Week 1.
The benefit of the long weekend was getting us closer to gameday, and now we can digest what to expect when Dallas makes the trip to The Land to face the Cleveland Browns.
While we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Indulge.
MORE: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy laid out a 21-game plan for team entering 2024
What are your expectations for this year’s rookie class?
The Dallas Cowboys will be relying heavily on the 2024 rookie class during the upcoming season, with Tyler Guyton, Cooper Beebe, and Caelen Carson expected to start immediately in Week 1.
But what are the realistic expectations? Blogging the Boys takes a look.
2024 NFC win-total projections
With the NFL season right around the corner, NFL.com shared its 2024 NFC win-total projections.
Just how many wins are the Cowboys expected to have this season?
Cowboys Quick Hits
Cowboys face doubts from rivals, predicted to regress in 2024... Cleveland Browns anticipate tough matchup against Mike Zimmer's D... Micah Parsons set to explode in Week 1 as Cowboys face banged-up Browns... Cowboys rookie Cooper Beebe ready to make a statement in Week 1... Mike McCarthy issues strong statement on lack of contract beyond 2024... Mike McCarthy unveils plan to address Dallas Cowboys' road woes... Dallas Cowboys rookie sensation ready to step up in major role... Caelen Carson debuts new No. 21 jersey at Cowboys practice; explains change... NFL analyst wants Cowboys to sign ball hawk with off-field concerns... Cowboys RB looks to become number one option out of the backfield.