Cowboys offensive line receives high praise from respected OL guru

Offensive line guru Duke Manyweather has a close relationship with the Dallas Cowboys, and he's heaping high praise on the team's 'most talent-rich' line in years.

Josh Sanchez

NFC offensive tackle Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.
NFC offensive tackle Tyler Smith of the Dallas Cowboys during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys put an extra focus on improving in the trenches during the NFL offseason, with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his staff also making it clear that improving the rushing attack is a goal for the upcoming season.

Dallas bolstered the offensive line by drafting Tyler Booker out of Alabama in the first round of the NFL Draft to replace future Hall of Famer Zack Martin, who will join 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton, All-Pro Tyler Smith, and rising star Cooper Beebe, who started at center in his rookie year.

Some of fthe Cowboys' top offensive linemen were at the annual OL Masterminds Summit from offensive line guru Duke Manyweather, who works closely with many Cowboys players and has a close relationship with the staff.

When discussing the Cowboys' line, Manyweather had incredible praise for the unit which he called the team's "most talent-rich" and "deepest" line in a long time.

That is great to hear from a man like Duke Manyweather, who is one of the most respected at what he does in the business.

If Booker can come in and live up to his potential, Beebe can continue to show flashes of brilliance, and Guyton can improve on a rocky rookie campaign, the Dallas offensive line could be a major factor in allowing the team to bounce back in 2025 and surprise teams around the league.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker flexes his jersey on stage after being selected.
Dallas Cowboys' 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker flexes his jersey on stage after being selected. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

