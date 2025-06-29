Cowboys lead NFL in major stat that rubs salt in fan base's wounds
Yes, it is still an eternity before the Dallas Cowboys take the field for their primetime matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the regular season.
The next few weeks will also feel like forever, as the fanbase counts down the days until the start of training camp.
So, what are we supposed to do until the action is back on the field?
Looking at the franchise's incredible history can't hurt.
NFL on CBS recently shared a graphic showing the highest winning percentages in the league, along with the Lombardi trophies won by every franchise that made the list.
Wouldn't you know it, those Cowboys topped the list with a .595 winning percentage. That just makes the team's Super Bowl drought more painful for Cowboys Nation, who have been waiting nearly 30 years for a return to glory.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are on the heels of the Cowboys with a .589 winning percentage. It should be no surprise that those are the two franchises fighting for the top spot. However, a losing season in year one under Brian Schottenheimer would be detrimental to the team keeping the top spot.
Rounding out the top 10 are the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, and the Denver Broncos.
Hug a Vikings fan today if you see one. They could really use it.
