Javonte Williams gets brutally honest on why Cowboys' run game failed in Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys have to shake off the tough loss in Week 6 to the Carolina Panthers if they want to stand a chance this week against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.
However, it is hard to forget about a game where the team should have come home with a win. It was a last-second field goal by the Panthers that sealed the Cowboys' fate last week.
The offense kept the team within a fighting chance of the win, but it wasn't the entire offensive unit. The Cowboys' running game only had 31 rushing yards.
No matter who the opponent is, that isn't a recipe for success.
On Wednesday, starting running back Javonte Williams spoke with the media about the unit's performance this past Sunday. To no surprise, Williams was brutally honest about the performance.
“We weren’t physical enough. Everything was blocked up. They were just knocking us back. We just gotta be more physical," Williams told Jon Machota of The Athletic.
A performance like last Sunday's cannot be the norm. The Commanders allowed the Chicago Bears to rush for 145 yards in Week 6. This the prime opportunity for the Cowboys' run game to get back on track and help lead this team to their third victory of the season.
