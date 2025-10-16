NFL insider says Cowboys would be Super Bowl contender with one player
The Dallas Cowboys enter Week 7 of the NFL season with a 2-3-1 record. Despite the lackluster record, the team remains in the mix in a wide-open NFC East and will be playing for second place on Sunday afternoon against the Washington Commanders.
If the Cowboys can string together some wins, the team will find itself in contention for the division title, which would land them in the playoff race.
It's crazy to believe that the team could still make a push, but things could be much better if it weren't for a contract standoff with Micah Parsons, which led to a training camp holdout and ultimately a trade to the Green Bay Packers.
NFL insider Dianna Russini was discussing the Cowboys when she shared her belief that the team would be an NFC Super Bowl contender if they still had Parsons on the roster.
“If the Dallas Cowboys don’t trade away Micah Parsons, they’re an NFC Super Bowl contender," she said on FS1's First Things First. "They’re that different of a team with Micah Parsons in that unit because of what we’re seeing now."
That may be hyperbole, but you cannot deny the Cowboys would be a better team if Parsons were still on the roster. The defense has been a major liability and has cost the team multiple wins, but would Parsons really have made all of the difference?
We will never know.
What we do know, however, is the Parsons trade gave the Cowboys an arsenal of draft picks that could be used ahead of the November 4 trade deadline. Russini believes Dallas could make a move, so it will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones tries to make a splash.
NFL trade deadline intrigue
One name that continues to pop up is Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks a year ago. Hendrickson had a training camp holdout of his own before receiving a pay raise for the 2025 season.
However, the Bengals have been struggling, Joe Burrow is out for an extended period of time, and the team's season is on life support. If Hendrickson is going to walk in the offseason, they could look to get some compensation before the trade deadline.
Dallas has the picks to make a move, and if the value is right, it is a move worth considering. Could Dallas boost its pass rush by sending a second-round pick to Cincinnati? It's a call that Jerry needs to make.
