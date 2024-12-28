3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football in Week 17 vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles rivalry always brings out the best in both teams, and this week's matchup is no exception.
While the Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention, they will undoubtedly aim to play the role of spoiler against the Eagles, who are vying for the top seed in the NFC.
Despite facing a strong opponent, several Cowboys players could still significantly impact your fantasy football championship hopes.
Let's dive into three Cowboys you should strongly consider starting in your fantasy title matchup against the Eagles.
Brandon Aubrey, K
Kicker Brandon Aubrey has become "Aubrey-matic" when kicking from 50 plus yards out. Against Tampa last Sunday, the All-Pro went a perfect 4-4 including a pair of 58-yarders.
Additionally, Aubrey set the NFL record for the most 50-plus yard field goals in a single season with 14, and he may still increase that total with two games remaining.
Aubrey has consistently delivered double-digit fantasy scores, achieving this feat in eight games this season. His reliability makes him a must-start option, solidifying his position as one of the league's most consistent kickers.
Rico Dowdle, RB
Running back Rico Dowdle's three-game streak of 100-yard rushing performances came to an abrupt halt last Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The veteran running back was held to just 23 yards on 13 carries, a significant drop-off from his recent outings.
Despite this setback, Dowdle remains a key figure in the Cowboys' offense having received 10 or more carries in eight consecutive games. He enters this week's matchup against the Eagles needing only 97 yards to reach the 1,000-yard rushing milestone.
However, achieving this feat will be challenging against a formidable Eagles run defense that ranks ninth in the NFL, allowing just 102.9 rushing yards per game, but surrendered 113 yards to the Commanders last Sunday.
Dallas DEF/ST
You read it here first: The Dallas defense and special teams unit will be a key factor to watch this week as they face the Kenny Pickett-led Eagles offense. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been ruled out for Sunday due to a finger and concussion injury.
Since week 10, the Cowboys' defense, led by All-Pro Micah Parsons, leads the NFL with 15 takeaways and 28 sacks. Through three quarters on Sunday, Pickett was sacked 3 times, threw one interception, and had one fumble.
Additionally the big play ability of return specialist KaVontae Turpin is another reason to take a swing on this unit
The former undrafted free agent who leads the league with 826 kick return yards, adds another dimension to this unit with his big-play ability. Turpin's 34.4 yards per return average, second only to Kene Nwangwu of the Jets, poses a constant threat and is the only player this season with a kick return and punt return touchdown.
