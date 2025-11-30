Quinnen Williams comically shades Jets when talking Cowboys' playoff hopes

The Dallas Cowboys enter December on a three-game winning streak and will aim to keep the momentum rolling when they kick off Week 14 against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

A big part of the Cowboys' win streak has been the vastly improved defensive performance, which has been sparked by All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who the team acquired from the New York Jets at the NFL trade deadline.

Williams has been a force in the trenches for Dallas, and now finds himself anchoring a unit that will be making a playoff push in the final stretch of the season.

After returning to practice on Sunday, Williams was asked about the playoff opportunity for Dallas. Williams was asked if this was the "best chance at playoffs he has ever had in his career," according to All DLLS, and his one-word response was some comical shade towards the Jets.

"Yeah," Williams said with a chuckle.

Quinnen Williams among DI since joining the Cowboys:



⭐ 90.8 PFF grade (1st)

⭐ 15 pressures (1st)

⭐ 27.1% pass rush win rate (1st)



⭐ 27.1% pass rush win rate (1st)



— PFF (@PFF) November 24, 2025

Dallas may come up short with little room for error over the final five games, but Williams isn't lying when he says this is the closest he has come.

Wasting away in the Meadowlands

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams celebrates a defensive stop against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Williams was drafted by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after starring under Nick Saban for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Williams was a unanimous All-American, won the Outland Trophy as the nation's best interior defender, and won the national championship.

Since joining the Jets, the team has never finished higher than third-place in the AFC East. Dallas currently sits in second, and is just 1.5 games out of first.

The Jets have had three 7-win seasons since drafting Williams, but have also suffered through a miserable 2-14 campaign, and also have 4-13 and 5-12 seasons on the record.

If the Cowboys do reach the postseason, Williams, who is a three-time Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2022, will have played a large part, and can hang his hat on knowing that he was the player who pushed the Cowboys over the hump and helped them get into contention.

