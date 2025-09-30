Cowboys Country

New Dallas Cowboys WR takes Micah Parsons' old jersey number

New Dallas Cowboys practice squad wide receiver Parris Campbell is making waves in his return to the team, taking the No. 11 jersey number that belonged to Micah Parsons.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys receiver Parris Campbell carries the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved on from the Micah Parsons era, and his No. 11 jersey has been re-assigned. The jersey number now belongs to the newest member of the team's practice squad.

On Tuesday, the Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell to fill a vacant spot on the practice squad roster.

A few hours later, the popular X account NFL Jersey Numbers, announced that Campbell will be rocking the No. 11 jersey that belonged to Parsons for his entire tenure with the team.

MORE: Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4 tie

It will be startling to see the number on someone else's back, but it's one way to close the door on the Parsons saga and turn the page to the future.

Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early MVP frontrunners

Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.

Maybe the No. 11 will create some magic for its unlikely new owner.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers

3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers

Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game

Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie

Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft

PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News