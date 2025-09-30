New Dallas Cowboys WR takes Micah Parsons' old jersey number
The Dallas Cowboys have officially moved on from the Micah Parsons era, and his No. 11 jersey has been re-assigned. The jersey number now belongs to the newest member of the team's practice squad.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys signed veteran wide receiver Parris Campbell to fill a vacant spot on the practice squad roster.
A few hours later, the popular X account NFL Jersey Numbers, announced that Campbell will be rocking the No. 11 jersey that belonged to Parsons for his entire tenure with the team.
MORE: Cowboys stock report: Players on the rise, players falling after Week 4 tie
It will be startling to see the number on someone else's back, but it's one way to close the door on the Parsons saga and turn the page to the future.
Campbell spent the last two seasons with NFC East rivals, the 2023 season with the New York Giants, and the 2024 campaign with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowl LIX. He spent the first four years of his career with the Indianapolis Colts.
MORE: 3 reasons Cowboys' Dak Prescott is among early MVP frontrunners
Throughout his NFL career, Campbell has hauled in 123 catches for 1,117 yards, and six touchdowns.
Maybe the No. 11 will create some magic for its unlikely new owner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 3 losers from Cowboys unsatisfying tie in Week 4 vs Packers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers game
Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons share special on-field moment after Cowboys-Packers tie
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc