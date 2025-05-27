3 new Dallas Cowboys form healthy running back competition
The Dallas Cowboys have a new look in the backfield this season.
After Rico Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers and Ezekiel Elliott said goodbye once again, the Cowboys have a number of running backs on the roster fighting for their spot on the depth chart.
ESPN analyst Ben Solak dove into what the running back competition looks like going into OTA's.
MORE: Cowboys writer impressed with Brian Schottenheimer's 'pace, passion' at OTAs
"The Cowboys were seemingly unsatisfied with their committee approach featuring Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott last season," Solak wrote.
MORE: Cowboys given little chance to win major 2025 NFL revenge game
"But for some reason beyond my understanding, they are set to enter camp with a committee featuring Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue. Surely this year the Cowboys won't be punished by not having a back they can trust!"
A committee approach could work for the Cowboys, especially since all three of the players listed above have different running styles. Eventually, it may behoove Dallas to go with some form of hierarchy, especially if one player stands above the rest.
If one player were to break out from the pack, Blue might have the best chance because of his rookie status.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys rookie seeks to be 'toughest dude on the field'
Both Williams and Sanders have struggled as the NFL mileage has piled on, and the team could look at them as backups as opposed to featured backs.
There's a lot of time between now and the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that gives the Cowboys plenty of time to figure out who will take the bulk of the carries out of the backfield.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 Cowboys players who could play Olympic flag football for Team USA
PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Victoria Kalina
CeeDee Lamb gets head-scratching label ahead of 2025 NFL season
NFC East QB rankings place Cowboys, Dak Prescott below Giants
Cowboys All-Pro lineman Tyler Smith could break NFL record very soon