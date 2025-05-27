Cowboys Country

3 new Dallas Cowboys form healthy running back competition

The Dallas Cowboys will have at least three players fight for snaps in the backfield.

Jeremy Brener

Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have a new look in the backfield this season.

After Rico Dowdle signed with the Carolina Panthers and Ezekiel Elliott said goodbye once again, the Cowboys have a number of running backs on the roster fighting for their spot on the depth chart.

ESPN analyst Ben Solak dove into what the running back competition looks like going into OTA's.

Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium
Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Cowboys were seemingly unsatisfied with their committee approach featuring Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott last season," Solak wrote.

"But for some reason beyond my understanding, they are set to enter camp with a committee featuring Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders and rookie fifth-rounder Jaydon Blue. Surely this year the Cowboys won't be punished by not having a back they can trust!"

Texas running back Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas running back Jaydon Blue scores a touchdown against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. / Sara Diggins / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A committee approach could work for the Cowboys, especially since all three of the players listed above have different running styles. Eventually, it may behoove Dallas to go with some form of hierarchy, especially if one player stands above the rest.

If one player were to break out from the pack, Blue might have the best chance because of his rookie status.

Both Williams and Sanders have struggled as the NFL mileage has piled on, and the team could look at them as backups as opposed to featured backs.

There's a lot of time between now and the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and that gives the Cowboys plenty of time to figure out who will take the bulk of the carries out of the backfield.

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams runs the ball on a hand off from quarterback Bo Nix
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams runs the ball on a hand off from quarterback Bo Nix. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

