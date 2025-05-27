Cowboys Country

Cowboys given little chance to win major 2025 NFL revenge game

The Dallas Cowboys have games that could be considered revenge on the 2025 schedule. However, they haven't been given much of a chance to win one of those.

Tyler Reed

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch celebrates with cornerback Terrion Arnold after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys.
Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch celebrates with cornerback Terrion Arnold after an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
It should be the same goal every season for the Dallas Cowboys: win the big one. This franchise has the funds and the talent to go deep in the postseason nearly every year.

However, last season was one that isn't getting put in fan scrapbooks to reminisce about the great time that it wasn't.

The Cowboys failed to reach the postseason after going 7-10, and Mike McCarthy and the front office felt like it was time to go their separate ways.

2025 brings a new light to the story in Dallas. The team will be led by first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and if they can avoid stacking names on the injury list, the Cowboys can make some noise.

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media.
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer, and owner Jerry Jones speak to the media. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The schedule is never easy in the NFL, but the team should have a few games circled as revenge games for the 2025 season.

One of those games will be against the Detroit Lions. The Lions came into the house Jerry Jones built, on his birthday, and dismantled his franchise 47-9.

This season, the Cowboys will travel to Ford Field looking for revenge. However, ESPN senior NFL writer Mike Clay doesn't see that happening.

Clay recently published a deep dive projections model for every team in the NFL. In those projections, Clay gave the Cowboys a 19% chance to beat the Lions.

19 percent is still a chance. However, there doesn't seem to be a lot of faith in the Cowboys getting their lick back this coming season.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Alim McNeill rushes Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

