CeeDee Lamb injury diagnosis confirmed by Dallas Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bounce back from an embarrassing loss next week when they welcome the Green Bay Packers, but the offense may be shorthanded.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down early in the team's loss to the Chicago Bears, and his status remains up in the air.
Lamb has said he believes he can play in Week 4, but Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones confirmed the receiver could miss some time as he recovers from a high ankle sprain.
Jones noted Lamb will undergo further testing on Monday as he continues to get evaluated.
"Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said on [105.3 The Fan] that CeeDee Lamb has a high ankle sprain," Jon Machota of the Athletic wrote on X.
"Lamb said after the game yesterday that he’d be able to play next Sunday, but Jones made it sound like they’re gonna wait and see how the week goes before determining that."
If there's any positive news, it's that Lamb did not require a brace following the game, so hopefully he will be able to bounce back quick than the usual four to six week timeline for a high ankle sprain.
Lamb finished the game without a reception for only the second time in his career. He currently has 16 catches for 222 yards on the season.
