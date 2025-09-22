NFL insider reveals concerning injury timeline for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed at Solider Field on Sunday in a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, dropping them to 1-2 record through three weeks.
And to make matters worse, they will likely be without their top wide receiver for multiple games, including for Sunday night's Week 4 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.
Per reports from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is "unlikely" to play against Green Bay and will have to wait up to two weeks before being reevaluated. This could put him in danger of also missing Week 5's road game against the New York Jets.
"Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Bears that makes him unlikely to play Sunday night vs. the Packers, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "The Cowboys want to see how Lamb is doing the next 10-14 days before making further determinations about his status."
Lamb suffered the painful-looking injury after receiving a carry out of the backfield in the first half against the Bears. He was examined on the sideline and returned to play one snap before exiting for the remainder of the game after showing visible signs of discomfort.
In his absence, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens finished with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown but also had a brutal drop that led to an interception in the second half as Dallas was trying to orchestrate a comeback.
Through three games this season, Lamb has tallied 16 catches for 222 yards.
With the Packers now likely set to focus most of their defensive attention on Pickens in Week 4, the Cowboys will have to further lean on tight end Jake Ferguson while also expecting bigger contributions from wide receivers KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert.
