NFL insider reveals concerning injury timeline for Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain in the loss to the Chicago Bears.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaves the game with an injury against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed at Solider Field on Sunday in a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears, dropping them to 1-2 record through three weeks.

And to make matters worse, they will likely be without their top wide receiver for multiple games, including for Sunday night's Week 4 matchup at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Per reports from ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is "unlikely" to play against Green Bay and will have to wait up to two weeks before being reevaluated. This could put him in danger of also missing Week 5's road game against the New York Jets.

"Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb suffered a high ankle sprain during Sunday’s loss to the Bears that makes him unlikely to play Sunday night vs. the Packers, per sources," Schefter wrote on X. "The Cowboys want to see how Lamb is doing the next 10-14 days before making further determinations about his status."

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Lamb suffered the painful-looking injury after receiving a carry out of the backfield in the first half against the Bears. He was examined on the sideline and returned to play one snap before exiting for the remainder of the game after showing visible signs of discomfort.

In his absence, Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens finished with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown but also had a brutal drop that led to an interception in the second half as Dallas was trying to orchestrate a comeback.

Through three games this season, Lamb has tallied 16 catches for 222 yards.

With the Packers now likely set to focus most of their defensive attention on Pickens in Week 4, the Cowboys will have to further lean on tight end Jake Ferguson while also expecting bigger contributions from wide receivers KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb runs with the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.

Zach Dimmitt
Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

