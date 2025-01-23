Cowboys predicted to make rare 'blockbuster' signing in free agency
The Dallas Cowboys' front office faced heavy criticism last season for failing to land any marquee free agents, despite Jerry Jones' "all in" comments. The result? A disappointing 7-10 record, a slew of injuries, and a lack of depth ultimately derailed their season.
Dallas spent the least amount in free agency by a significant margin and paid the price with a roster that couldn't compete at the highest level.
This offseason, however, things may be different with the Cowboys expecting just over $100 million in cap space. Sports writers are predicting that the Cowboys will finally make a splash to address their declining roster, and some are hopeful they'll sign a top-tier free agent to bolster their defense.
SportsGrid's Zack Cook recently weighed in with his predictions for the top ten available free agents, and he has the Cowboys signing Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
Cook wrote, "Despite experiencing a season filled with highs and lows, Jevon Holland's body of work stands out as impressive. Many would argue that he is the top safety available on the open market, making him an intriguing prospect for teams looking to bolster their defensive backfield."
This is a move that would address a glaring need for the Cowboys in the secondary, adding a young and dynamic playmaker to their defense.
If the Cowboys do manage to land Holland, it could signal a shift in approach by the front office—one where they are finally willing to make the bold moves necessary to compete with the NFC’s elite.
