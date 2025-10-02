3 potential Cowboys prospects to watch during College Football Week 6
The Dallas Cowboys will be able to add plenty of talent to their roster in the next couple of NFL drafts.
Dallas added two extra first-round picks in the Micah Parsons trade, which means they’re scheduled to make two selections in Round 1 in 2026 and 2027. What they do with those picks will determine who is seen as the winner and loser of this trade.
It’s anyone’s guess which direction the front office will go with each selection, but here’s a look at three potential fits who will be in action this weekend.
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
The Washington Huskies take on Maryland this Saturday, giving fans a chance to check out wide receiver Denzel Boston, who was recently tied to Dallas in a mock draft.
A big-bodied target who thrives on the outside, Boston could be in play even if the Cowboys keep George Pickens. Considering their defensive struggles, it wouldn’t hurt to add even more talent on offense in an effort to outscore everyone.
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
Ohio State is known for producing elite talent and they’ll be on the field against Minnesota this weekend. While the Cowboys could find plenty of help at OSU, Kayden McDonald is one to watch.
McDonald is a 6-foot-3, 326-pound nose tackle who replaced Tyleik Williams and the defense didn’t miss a beat. Dallas has been thrilled with Kenny Clark, but getting a young run-stuffer is still a necessity.
Dani Dennis-Sutton, DE, Penn State
On Saturday, Penn State plays UCLA and the Cowboys might want to watch how Dani Dennis-Sutton performs. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end has proven to be an all-around talent capable of pressuring the quarterback while also shutting down the run.
He hasn’t been off to a huge start statistically in 2025, but is fresh off a 13-sack campaign and could provide the Cowboys some much-needed help on the defensive line.
