3x Super Bowl champion rips Cowboys as 'Jaguars with better marketing'
The Micah Parsons contract saga is far too familiar for Dallas Cowboys fans.
Jerry Jones using the media as a weapon against his players has become an annual event, and it's not just fans who have grown tired of his antics. Former players are beginning to unload on Jones, with Mark Schlereth dropping the biggest truth bomb on the Dan Patrick Show.
Schlereth said that Jones is hurting the team he claims to love by dragging out these contract situations. In his opinion, Jones has killed the sense of team by forcing players to constantly fight for themselves.
"This is so standard for Jerry Jones. It's standard operating procedure when it comes to Micah Parsons, because you wait till the last second to get your quarterback done, Dak Prescott. You wait till the last second to get your wide receiver done, CeeDee Lamb," Schlereth said.
"So bottom line is this is the way they operate as a business, but this is also the reason things have gone awry. Why you haven't won a divisional playoff round game since 1995. Because if you do it to these guys, it creates a locker room full, in my opinion, of independent contractors."
Schlereth says it hurts morale when Jones rakes star players over the coals, but that there are other impacts as well. The drawn-out contract talks keep them out of free agency and limit their chances of competing.
The three-time Super Bowl winner then said they could have had more titles if Jones had gotten out of the way. Since he's insistent on being front and center, however, Schlereth says, "They are the Jacksonville Jaguars with better marketing."
Everything Schlereth says is completely accurate. Unfortunately, Jones would be the one person who disagrees, meaning he will continue with his standard operation.
