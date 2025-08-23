Cowboys superstar named among NFL's top fantasy football sleepers for 2025
The Dallas Cowboys officially wrapped up their preseason with a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.
The end of the preseason also means the start of fantasy football drafts for those that like to select their players after training camp in order to avoid injuries.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't receive a single preseason snap as he makes his way back from a partially torn hamstring last season. His injury history might have some fantasy football players hesitant to select headed into drafts, but on the flip, this could be an advantage during the selection process if you happen to miss out on some of the bigger names at quarterback like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.
Bleacher Report recently released its list of fantasy sleepers headed into the season, and included Prescott among a group that features two rookies and two second-year players.
"Prescott, meanwhile, is getting pushed down draft boards (ADP: 103,12th among quarterbacks) for his injury-impacted 2024 effort," B/R's Zach Buckley wrote. "It's as if fantasy managers all forgot how he responded to previous injury problems."
Now having George Pickens alongside CeeDee Lamb while also adding a pass-catching running back like Jaydon Blue gives Prescott more weapons at his disposal. The Cowboys also could potentially find themselves trailing in many games this season, meaning Prescott will have to drop back and sling it more often than he'd probably like to.
Prescott is only two years removed from leading the NFL in completions (410) and passing touchdowns (36), doing so in Brian Schottenheimer's offense while Mike McCarthy was head coach. If healthy, there's no reason he can't get close to these numbers again.
Last season, Prescott started all eight games he appeared in while going 185 of 286 passing for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight picks.
The Cowboys will begin the 2025 regular season on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.
