Cowboys Country

Cowboys superstar named among NFL's top fantasy football sleepers for 2025

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott could be a steal in fantasy football drafts.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys officially wrapped up their preseason with a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on Friday night.

The end of the preseason also means the start of fantasy football drafts for those that like to select their players after training camp in order to avoid injuries.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott didn't receive a single preseason snap as he makes his way back from a partially torn hamstring last season. His injury history might have some fantasy football players hesitant to select headed into drafts, but on the flip, this could be an advantage during the selection process if you happen to miss out on some of the bigger names at quarterback like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Jayden Daniels.

MORE: Micah Parsons declines to speak after preseason finale, Trevon Diggs answers for him

Bleacher Report recently released its list of fantasy sleepers headed into the season, and included Prescott among a group that features two rookies and two second-year players.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Prescott, meanwhile, is getting pushed down draft boards (ADP: 103,12th among quarterbacks) for his injury-impacted 2024 effort," B/R's Zach Buckley wrote. "It's as if fantasy managers all forgot how he responded to previous injury problems."

Now having George Pickens alongside CeeDee Lamb while also adding a pass-catching running back like Jaydon Blue gives Prescott more weapons at his disposal. The Cowboys also could potentially find themselves trailing in many games this season, meaning Prescott will have to drop back and sling it more often than he'd probably like to.

Prescott is only two years removed from leading the NFL in completions (410) and passing touchdowns (36), doing so in Brian Schottenheimer's offense while Mike McCarthy was head coach. If healthy, there's no reason he can't get close to these numbers again.

MORE: Micah Parsons declines to speak after preseason finale, Trevon Diggs answers for him

Last season, Prescott started all eight games he appeared in while going 185 of 286 passing for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight picks.

The Cowboys will begin the 2025 regular season on Sept. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott warms up before the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones

3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale

Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent

Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

Home/News