Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys star calls out Jerry Jones after Washington victory

Two NFC East teams won in the playoffs this weekend, leading to the Dallas Cowboys being called out by a former player.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dez Bryant spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and still follows the team closely. That’s why any criticism he sends toward ownership should carry weight.

On Sunday night, Bryant took to social media to share his feelings. The former wideout just watched Dan Quinn pull off a postseason win in his first attempt with the Washington Commanders.

MORE: Jimmy Johnson's pitched coaching trade for Cowboys may not be that crazy

Bryant praised Quinn’s ability to turn the team around in just one season before taking aim at Dallas. According to him, they’re not going to be able to get over the hump until winning becomes their No. 1 priority.

This isn’t the first time Bryant has called out Jones. He also put him on blast during contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb, specifically when Jones said he had “no urgency” to get a deal done.

MORE: Dez Bryant still isn't over the 'Dez caught it' moment, calls out NFL

Bryant accused Jones of not being focused on winning at that time as well, saying “winning must not be in the vocabulary.”

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jones has never been shy when it comes to praising the way he operates his team. He claimed no one could do the job better than him and has been ignoring criticism for years.

While it’s hard to disagree with Bryant’s assessment, it’s even more difficult to imagine Jones finally listening to reason.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft

4 Mike Zimmer replacements Dallas Cowboys should consider

Mike McCarthy should make the decision for the Cowboys & walk away

How does Cowboys salary cap compare to rest of NFL entering offseason?

Steve Sarkisian to Dallas Cowboys speculation makes its way to ESPN

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News