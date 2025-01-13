Former Cowboys star calls out Jerry Jones after Washington victory
Dez Bryant spent eight seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and still follows the team closely. That’s why any criticism he sends toward ownership should carry weight.
On Sunday night, Bryant took to social media to share his feelings. The former wideout just watched Dan Quinn pull off a postseason win in his first attempt with the Washington Commanders.
Bryant praised Quinn’s ability to turn the team around in just one season before taking aim at Dallas. According to him, they’re not going to be able to get over the hump until winning becomes their No. 1 priority.
This isn’t the first time Bryant has called out Jones. He also put him on blast during contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb, specifically when Jones said he had “no urgency” to get a deal done.
Bryant accused Jones of not being focused on winning at that time as well, saying “winning must not be in the vocabulary.”
Jones has never been shy when it comes to praising the way he operates his team. He claimed no one could do the job better than him and has been ignoring criticism for years.
While it’s hard to disagree with Bryant’s assessment, it’s even more difficult to imagine Jones finally listening to reason.
