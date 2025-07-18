Cowboys Country

4 Cowboys who could be traded before the start of 2025 NFL season

With increased competition on the roster, these four Dallas Cowboys could be on the trading block ahead of Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert celebrates with TE Luke Schoonmaker after scoring a touchdown against the Panthers.
Dallas Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert celebrates with TE Luke Schoonmaker after scoring a touchdown against the Panthers. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
It's hard to believe, but the Dallas Cowboys are just a few days away from officially beginning the 2025 season with the start of training camp in Oxnard, California.

As was the case in 2024, the front office is making headlines for their inability to quickly negotiate an extension — with Micah Parsons being the one forced to wait this time. While that story will take center stage, there's much more to watch during camp.

The most entertaining situation to monitor will be all the camp battles. While most of the starting spots are locked down, there are still some intriguing positions to keep an eye on. That being said, these four veterans could find themselves on the trading block if a younger option behind them proves capable of taking their spot.

Damone Clark, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark awaits a kick during the second quarter against the New York Giants.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark awaits a kick during the second quarter against the New York Giants. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Damone Clark racked up 109 tackles in 2023 under Dan Quinn, but was moved to the bench when Mike Zimmer took over in 2024. He recorded just 28 tackles and enters his fourth season on the bubble.

Early reports suggest he's been doing well under new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, but the arrival of Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn this offseason could make him expendable.

Mazi Smith, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle during the second quarter
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow battle during the second quarter / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Mazi Smith's selection in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft didn't sit well with the fan base. Now entering year three, he's done very little to change their minds.

Greg Ellis, who was an assistant defensive line coach in 2024 for Dallas, said Smith was doing better under Zimmer, but isn't sure the Michigan product fits with Eberflus. He suggested the Cowboys trade him, which might be the case — especially if rookie Jay Toia proves capable of shutting down the run.

Luke Schoonmaker, TE

Dallas Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders.
Dallas Cowboys TE Luke Schoonmaker catches a touchdown pass against the Washington Commanders. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dallas followed up the Mazi Smith selection in 2023 by taking his former Michigan teammate, Luke Schoonmaker in Round 2. Like Smith, Schoonmaker has yet to live up to his draft status.

Schoonmaker did at least show growth in year two, recording 27 receptions for 241 yards with a touchdown. Still, he enters his third season as a question mark and could be pushed for the TE2 role by Brevyn Spann-Ford. If he loses that battle, perhaps the Cowboys look to move on from Schoonmaker.

Jalen Tolbert, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Jalen Tolbert catches a touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Considering their concerns at wide receiver, this might be the most shocking name on the list, but it's not out of the question.

Dallas leaned heavily on Jalen Tolbert in 2024, and he rewarded them with 49 receptions for 610 yards and seven touchdowns. Even with his performance, they went out and traded for George Pickens, which Bryan Broaddus says is a sign the team doesn't think too highly of Tolbert.

"If Tolbert was a consistent player, you think (the Cowboys) would've went and got Pickens?"Broaddus said on his show with Voch Lombardi. "Consistent when I mean, play after play, down after down, game after game, that kind of thing."

A WR3 role will better suit Tolbert, which could help him become more efficient this season. Even so, if players such as Jonathan Mingo, Ryan Flournoy, Parris Campbell, or perhaps rookie Traeshon Holden prove they can handle a larger role, Tolbert could be on the block.

Randy Gurzi
Home/News