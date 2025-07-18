Trevon Diggs hints at injury revelation amid Cowboys tension
For the past two seasons, Trevon Diggs has been dealing with knee injuries, and it appears that he and the Dallas Cowboys are not on the same page regarding his rehab.
Team owner Jerry Jones wasn't happy with Diggs rehabbing away from the team in 2024, and that's remained the case this year. The potential drama intensified on Thursday when it was reported that the team slashed his salary for not working out in their facilities.
Diggs has remained quiet, but soon, fans will know exactly how he feels about the situation. Diggs posted a teaser for a new episide of his YouTube series, which he titled “The TRUTH behind my injury…”
Diggs, who signed a five-year, $97 million extension ahead of the 2023 season, has appeared in just 13 games over the past two years. He tore his ACL ahead of Week 3 the same year he signed his deal, limiting him to just two games.
In 2024, he suited up for 11 games before suffering another injury on the same knee. He's been hard at work rehabbing his knee throughout the offseason, and will be a huge factor for this defense — if he can get back to full health.
