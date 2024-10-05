Fans have officially lost all faith in Dallas Cowboys' front office
This offseason, Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys front office took a lot of heat for their work — or lack thereof — in the offseason. Dallas has become one of the more frugal franchises in the NFL and opted against any big free-agency moves.
Instead, they relied on bargain bin additions such as Ezekiel Elliott and the NFL Draft. So far, that's resulted in a 2-2 franchise with an inconsistent defense and a non-existent rushing attack.
Despite all this, Jones believes he's doing things the right way — while still blaming star players who took large contracts for their lack of moves.
His spin doesn't seem to be working, however, as a recent poll from SB Nation shows that only 11 percent of the fan base believes the franchise is headed in the right direction.
Such a lack of support from the fan base isn't surprising. What is surprising, however, is that 11 percent remain on board. That feels like a high number considering they went into the season with plenty of contract turmoil and a coach with no job security.
Jones has always done things his way, and he's not going to change just because fans are upset. As long as the stadium is packed and Dallas merchandise is seen all over the world, he will continue to operate the way he always has — and that's in the best interest of Jerry Jones.
