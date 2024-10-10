6 Lions players that every Cowboys fan needs to know before Sunday's matchup
The Dallas Cowboys' Monday night win has quickly become a thing of the past. Yes, in the fast-flowing world of the NFL, it is time to look ahead at the Cowboys' next game with the Detroit Lions. The Lions are out for kneecaps after the way last season's game between the two ended.
The matchup between the two has the potential to be the game of the weekend. Here are six Lions players that every Cowboys fan should get to know.
6. Malcolm Rodriguez
Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez won the hearts of fans around the league when the team appeared on HBO's Hard Knocks two seasons ago. Now, the Lions linebacker is looking to carve out a spot with the franchise.
In the absence of injured linebacker Derrick Barnes, Rodriguez is making his presence known as the third-year linebacker earned his first sack of the season last week against the Seattle Seahawks.
5. Sam LaPorta
It has been the start of the year that second-year tight end Sam LaPorta would have hoped for, but the 2023 Pro Bowler is starting to find his rhythm. Last week, LaPorta was second on the team in receiving yards at 53 and second in receptions with four.
If quarterback Jared Goff and LaPorta begin to find their rhythm, then the Cowboys will be worrying about another weapon in this explosive offense.
4. Alex Anzalone
The heartbeat of the Lions defense is linebacker Alex Anzalone. If you haven't watched a Lions game this season, then be prepared for a blonde streak to fly across the television during every Cowboys offensive play. Anzalone plays with passion and will find himself involved in every play possible.
3. Amon-Ra St. Brown
Every team wishes they had an Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions receiver is a do-it-all talent, which includes even throwing touchdown passes now. There are a lot of weapons on this team, but there's nobody Goff trusts more than the Sun God.
2. David Montgomery
The Lions like to run the ball and then run the ball some more. A team can't do that without having a talented backfield, and the Lions have just that. David Montgomery is a wrecking ball out of the backfield that will punish any defense that gives him an inch. Stopping the run game will be vital for a Cowboys victory.
1. Aidan Hutchinson
The sack leader of the NFL, Aidan Hutchinson, has terrorized offensive lines all season. His six-and-a-half sacks have proven that the former Michigan Wolverines star is taking the next step in his NFL career. With the Cowboys' offensive line looking a little shaky at the moment, Sunday could be a feast for Hutchinson.
