Awkward Jerry Jones catchphrase resurfaces after Cowboys sign Jadeveon Clowney
Jerry Jones has always blazed his own path, which has helped him become one of the most successful sports owners in the world. The Dallas Cowboys owner has also made up his own catchphrases, which has often made him one of the most criticized sports owners.
One of the most awkward examples of this came during the 2012 season when Jones referred to his team’s success in the 1990s as “Glory Hole.”
While most of us would love nothing more than to erase this phrase from our memories, Jadeveon Clowney’s agent wants more detail.
MORE: Cowboys CB earns dreadful statistic after first two games of regular season
Kennard McGuire, who represents Clowney, said his client wanted to go to Dallas once he became a free agent, and added that it would allow him to ask Jones more about the comment.
Let’s not let that sink in. Instead, we should turn the attention to Clowney being thrilled to play in Dallas. He even said as much when he spoke to reporters, claiming Jones “spoils” the players who perform.
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey reveals how far he can comfortably kick the football
“I’ve been on seven teams, and this place is a lot different than any place I’ve been,” Clowney said.
“They got a lot for these guys. They spoiled, Jerry spoils this team…I want to put it all out there, just play good and stay around.”
Clowney, who was the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, joins a defense that just gave up 37 points to the New York Giants. His addition gives them some much-needed help, but he has a lot of work to do in order to bring the “Glory Hole” back to Dallas.
