Cowboys CB earns dreadful statistic after first two games of regular season
It took overtime, but the Dallas Cowboys earned their first win of the 2025 season with a cinematic 40-37 finish against the New York Giants.
The win over the Giants proved that the Cowboys' offense can be one of the most explosive in the league. It also proved the defense has a glaring weakness.
Giants quarterback Russell Wilson looked like his 2012 self on Sunday. Wilson's team may have lost, but he finished with 450 yards passing and three touchdowns.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 2 vs New York Giants
Sure, Cowboys star cornerback DaRon Bland didn't play, but that means the rest of the secondary has some major issues, including Kaiir Elam, who the team traded for this offseason.
According to NFL Pro, Elam has given up more receiving yards (232) than any other cornerback in the NFL heading into the pair of games on Monday night.
Pro Football Focus gave Elam a 58.2 grade in coverage in Sunday's win. To be fair, the entire secondary played an absolutely dreadful game, but Elam has got to put up a better performance in the coming weeks.
MORE: Cooper Beebe injury update is devastating news for Dallas Cowboys offensive line
The Cowboys will play a wounded Chicago Bears team in Week 3. While drama continues to surround the Bears, competing against Caleb Williams could be an interesting battle to see where this secondary stands after such an abysmal performance.
