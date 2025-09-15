Cowboys Country

Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys contract details revealed

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney following Sunday's Week 2 win over the New York Giants, and now we know the contract details.

Josh Sanchez

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney runs on to the field before the game at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys secured an epic comeback win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, forcing overtime with a 64-yard field goal off of Brandon Aubrey's golden boot before claiming overtime victory to leave Week 2 with their first win of the NFL season.

Following the game, the Cowboys landed another major win.

It was announced that the Cowboys and veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to a deal. The two sides have been flirting for several days, but on Sunday afternoon, a deal became official.

MORE: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys' front office is 'all in' after splash signing

And now, we know the details.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Clowney have agreed to a one-year deal deal worth $3.5 million. The contract has a max value of $6 million with incentives.

That is a great, affordable deal for a player who brings a much-needed veteran presence to the defensive end rotation. As a bonus, Clowney can help both the pass rush and run the defense, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton loves players with versatility.

MORE: George Pickens gets surprise endorsement as vocal leader from Cowboys' $96M man

Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.

Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games. We'll have to see if the team revisits the Clowney option if nothing improves moving forward.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a
Carolina Panthers linebacker Jadeveon Clowney during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Published
