Jadeveon Clowney, Dallas Cowboys contract details revealed
The Dallas Cowboys secured an epic comeback win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, forcing overtime with a 64-yard field goal off of Brandon Aubrey's golden boot before claiming overtime victory to leave Week 2 with their first win of the NFL season.
Following the game, the Cowboys landed another major win.
It was announced that the Cowboys and veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney have agreed to a deal. The two sides have been flirting for several days, but on Sunday afternoon, a deal became official.
MORE: Dak Prescott believes Dallas Cowboys' front office is 'all in' after splash signing
And now, we know the details.
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys and Clowney have agreed to a one-year deal deal worth $3.5 million. The contract has a max value of $6 million with incentives.
That is a great, affordable deal for a player who brings a much-needed veteran presence to the defensive end rotation. As a bonus, Clowney can help both the pass rush and run the defense, and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton loves players with versatility.
MORE: George Pickens gets surprise endorsement as vocal leader from Cowboys' $96M man
Last season, Clowney spent time with the Carolina Panthers. He has also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.
Clowney recorded 5.5 sacks and 46 tackles in 14 games. We'll have to see if the team revisits the Clowney option if nothing improves moving forward.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
Cowboys’ Cooper Beebe forced out of game with ankle injury before OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc