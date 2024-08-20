Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 19: Lance Rentzel
The time is coming. It is now 19 days until the Dallas Cowboys start the 2024 regular season.
If you're a football fan, this weekend will be an appetizer to the start of the NFL season with the start of the college football season.
Another thing that will hold you over is to continue reading our countdown of the best players ever to wear their respective numbers.
Here is number 19.
Lance Rentzel - WR
Wide receiver Lance Rentzel didn't start his career with the Cowboys. The former Oklahoma Sooner was drafted in the second round of the 1965 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings.
After two seasons in Minnesota, Rentzel joined the Cowboys in 1967 and found a home for the next four seasons. The 1969 season was Rentzel's best, as the receiver earned second-team All-Pro honors after a 12-touchdown reception season.
Eleven players have worn the number 19, 12 if you count Trey Lance, who hasn't officially played a regular-season game in Dallas yet.
Rentzel made his impact on the field and now can have his day to be celebrated by Cowboys fans.
