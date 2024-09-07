Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 1: Rafael Septien
It's the final countdown! Yes, Dallas Cowboys fans are just one more day away from watching their team open the regular season against the Cleveland Browns. It has been a long journey since last season's disappointing end. However, now is the time for happy thoughts.
With that, we finish up our countdown of the best players to wear their respective number for the franchise. So, without further ado, let's look back on the best player to wear the number 1 in Dallas.
Rafael Septien - K
What does it take to be number one? For former Cowboys kicker Rafael Septien, it means being the man with the boot. Septien played for nine seasons with the franchise, appearing in 137 games. The highlight of Septien's career would have to be the 1981 season. The former Cowboys kicker earned his lone Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selections in that season. Septien finished his career with the Cowboys with a 71.7% field goal average.
MORE: Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 2: Jourdan Lewis
There it is, the final player on the countdown of the best players to wear their respective number for the franchise. Now, finish all your weekend chores today; you've got football to watch tomorrow.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dak To The Future: 3 potential free agent destinations for Dak Prescott in 2025
SWAG: Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule unveiled for 2024 NFL season
Fantasy Football: Cowboys players who could make or break your team
Repeat? Latest NFC East title odds for 2024 NFL season may surprise you
Cowgirls: Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie