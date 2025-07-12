Cowboy Roundup: Biggest training camp storylines, Dak Prescott does Wimbledon
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend, and we are now just over one week away from the start of training camp. In just a matter of days, players will make the trip to Oxnard, California, to begin their preparations for the rough few weeks ahead.
Dallas is expected to have several position battles worth watching throughout camp, with a crowded running back room, questions surrounding the linebacker rotation, and issues to resolve in the defensive backfield, so there will be plenty to discuss.
For now, we're looking for bits and pieces of info that provide some excitement to keep building the buzz for a return to the field.
While we wait to see what is to come before the start of the season, let's check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media. Indulge.
Biggest training camp storylines
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some of the biggest storylines for the Cowboys entering training camp, including what to watch for with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
"We all know he was hand-picked by not only the front office, but Dak Prescott and the rest of the offensive guys, who probably did not want to leave an entire new system yet again. Over the summer months, we have seen the players buy into the vibes Schotty has been bringing to the team, but can he coach? That is the biggest question. Yes, it will only be training camp, but let’s see how he starts the summer off and how the flow goes."
Dak Prescott does Wimbledon
Dak Prescott is enjoying some of his final moments of relaxation before the 2025 season by enjoying the championship weekend at Wimbledon.
Cowboys Quick Hits
