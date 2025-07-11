Former Cowboys head coach listed as one of worst NFL hires this century
The Dallas Cowboys are looking for a fresh start as former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has begun his first year with the franchise.
The Cowboys decided, after a disappointing 2024 season, that it was time to part ways with Mike McCarthy, who was more than likely feeling exactly the same.
MORE: Jerry Jones was originally furious Cowboys' pick of future Hall of Famer
Counting Schottenheimer, ten coaches have had the opportunity to lead the most popular team in the NFL. Not all of the hires have been home run choices.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently did a deep dive on the worst hires of the last century in the NFL.
Some fans may want more than one former Cowboys coach on the list; however, Dave Campo is the only former coach to make a list that nobody wants to be on.
Campo spent three seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, finishing his tenure with the team with an overall record of 15-33.
RELATED: CeeDee Lamb remains top option in latest fantasy football rankings
Prior to becoming the head coach of the franchise, Campo took the same path as Schottenheimer. The former Cowboys head coach spent five seasons as the defensive coordinator in Dallas before taking the big job.
Cowboys fans have to be hoping that their career path of being a coordinator before becoming a head coach is the only similarity between Schottenheimer and Campo. However, only time will tell.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc