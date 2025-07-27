Bills star hypes Cowboys newcomer stealing the show at training camp
The Dallas Cowboys struck a deal with the Buffalo Bills during the NFL offseason, sending a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a 2026 seventh-round pick to acquire former first-round pick Kaiir Elam.
So far, the move has paid off. Elam has been one of the training camp standouts for the Cowboys in Oxnard, and has been consistently making big plays on the ball.
While Elam is no longer a member of the Bills, he is still getting support from a former teammate.
MORE: Cowboys defense keeps forcing turnovers, Kaiir Elam debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Bills star and fan-favorite Damar Hamlin caught wind of a big play from Elam on Saturday afternoon. Elam jumped a Jalen Tolbert route and picked off Dak Prescott before entertaining the packed crowd with an epic celebration.
Hamlin was also entertained, and sent a message on X, reading, "K in his bag!!!!!!" with several fire emojis.
Elam was a low-risk, high-reward move for the Cowboys at a position of need, and the gamble is paying off. When you consider the flurry of injuries that has plagued Dallas' defensive backfield, his breakout offseason couldn't have come at a better time.
It will be interesting to see how Elam continues to devleop throughout camp and the preseason, but the hype is already building.
MORE: Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show on Day 4
During his three seasons in Buffalo, Elam appeared in 29 games with 12 starts, recording 81 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two interceptions, two passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.
The Cowboys will hold their first practice in full pads on Sunday afternoon, so it will be interesting to see what Elam does as the intensity and physicality pick up.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie