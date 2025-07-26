Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys fans turned out in full force on Saturday for the first weekend practice of training camp in Oxnard, California. Before practice, the team held its annual Opening Ceremony, with Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley hyping up the crowd.
Things went awry during Haley's introductory speech, with the crowd heckling Jerry Jones.
The Cowboys' owner and general manager was serenaded with chants of "Pay Micah Parsons" and "Sell the team," which he surely didn't enjoy. But it seems like he heard part of the message.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys training camp crashed by Philadelphia Eagles troll
Before practice got underway, Jerry and the Cowboys presented a massive check, but it wasn't what fans were hoping for. Sorry, Micah. Instead, it was a $25,000 check to the City of Oxnard as a thank you for hosting the team and its fans.
Way to instigate the fans, Jerry.
MORE: Cowboys coaching staff gets creative with unique pre-practice hype
The good news is that there is optimism a deal will get done between the Cowboys and Parsons, it's just a matter of when. It is important to get the superstar defender back on the field, but for now, his presence at practice and hyping up teammates will have to do.
But, please, do the write thing, Jerry. Cowboys Nation knows that you heard the message loud and clear.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 early Cowboys training camp standouts, including former trade bust
Cowboys-Broncos trade proposal would immediately fix growing concern in Dallas
Cowboys' Solomon Thomas shares deeply personal tattoos honoring sister
Brian Schottenheimer continues Cowboys culture shift with strong bonding moment
Infectious Dallas Cowboys coaching staff will have opponents' Spidey senses tingling
PHOTOS: Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc