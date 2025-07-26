Cowboys Country

Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the franchise presented a massive check before Saturday's training camp practice, but it was unfortunately not the one everyone was hoping for.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Jerry Jones Jr. during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Jerry Jones Jr. during training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard
Dallas Cowboys fans turned out in full force on Saturday for the first weekend practice of training camp in Oxnard, California. Before practice, the team held its annual Opening Ceremony, with Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Charles Haley hyping up the crowd.

Things went awry during Haley's introductory speech, with the crowd heckling Jerry Jones.

The Cowboys' owner and general manager was serenaded with chants of "Pay Micah Parsons" and "Sell the team," which he surely didn't enjoy. But it seems like he heard part of the message.

Before practice got underway, Jerry and the Cowboys presented a massive check, but it wasn't what fans were hoping for. Sorry, Micah. Instead, it was a $25,000 check to the City of Oxnard as a thank you for hosting the team and its fans.

Way to instigate the fans, Jerry.

The good news is that there is optimism a deal will get done between the Cowboys and Parsons, it's just a matter of when. It is important to get the superstar defender back on the field, but for now, his presence at practice and hyping up teammates will have to do.

But, please, do the write thing, Jerry. Cowboys Nation knows that you heard the message loud and clear.

Dallas Cowboys defenders Marist Liufau, defensive end Micah Parsons, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during training camp
Dallas Cowboys defenders Marist Liufau, defensive end Micah Parsons, and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during training camp

