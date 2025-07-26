Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Following their day off on Friday, the Dallas Cowboys were back at work on Saturday for their fourth training camp practice of the offseason.
Dallas had their Opening Ceremony, which included NFL Hall of Famer and five-time Super Bowl winner, Charles Haley, kicking off the festivities. Haley tried to hype up Jerry Jones, but the owner was still met with heckling from the crowd.
The coaching staff did a better job of bringing the energy, with Darian Thompson kicking off practice by riding a stretcher like a surfboard. Once the practice started, the highlights poured in. Here's a collection of all the best plays from Day 4 of Cowboys camp.
KaVontae Turpin continues to get snaps in the backfield, but he made his mark on Saturday with a sensational grab in the end zone. The explosive receiver made up for a drop from a couple of days ago by snatching the ball out of the air, much to the delight of head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Turpin wasn't the only receiver making impressive catches on Saturday. Here's a look at Jalen Tolbert hauling in a pass as he reminds everyone what he can contribute to this offense.
Continuing with the impressive grabs, running back Jaydon Blue got in on the action as well. Here's a look at him showing off his receiving skills, hauling in a deep pass from Joe Milton with one hand.
On this one, Milton was picked off by Juanyeh Thomas, who is sporting a new jersey number this season — and looking for a larger role as well.
Kair Elam, who has had a great camp, makes the highlight reel as well. He picked off Prescott and then celebrated with a young fan, holding him up like they were in The Lion King.
Another player having a strong camp is second-year tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. He's been making a push for more snaps this season, and turned heads Saturday with an excellent grab in the end zone.
This one might not be the most exciting, but it's still an important play. Left tackle Tyler Guyton, who struggled as a rookie, has shown vast improvement in year two. Below is an example where he makes an adjustment and holds off the pass rusher to give his quarterback time to throw.
The Cowboys next practice is on Sunday, which will be their first padded session of camp.
