Cowboy Roundup: Brian Schottenheimer Blueprint, Veterans on the roster bubble
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Rookie minicamp is in the books, and it's now time to continue digesting what we have learned from the first few days with the rookies and what it could mean for the future of the franchise.
There have been rave reviews about the NFL Draft class, and several players have shown they have the right mindsets to transition into the NFL, so let's hope the positive trajectory can continue.
Players have a couple of weeks for some rest and relaxation untili it is time to return for OTAs, while it is still more than a month until we will see the players report for mandatory minicamp.
Until then, let's hope the Cowboys front office continues to explore moves -- especially when it comes to finding that ever elusive WR2.
In the meantime, let's check out some of the headlines from the weekend that are making waves around the web and social media.
Brian Schottenheimer Blueprint
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been a part of several successful staffs throughout his career, and it's becoming clear that he's using his past experience to create a blueprint for Dallas moving forward. Blogging the Boys has more.
Players on the roster bubble
The unfortunate part of the offseason is some players will be on the outs as teams around the league finalize their 53-man rosters for the upcoming season. For Dallas, there are a handful of veteran players who could be on the roster bubble. The Cowboys Wire takes a closer look at five vets who could be fighting for their jobs.
Cowboys Quick Hits
