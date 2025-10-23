Brian Schottenheimer channels Sir-Mix-a-Lot after unintentional 'big back' innuendo
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been a breath of fresh air in his first year leading the team, bringing high energy and humor, whether it be to the field, locker room, or even his press conferences.
Schottenheimer is a coach that the players have loved suiting up for, and the media has enjoyed covering. He's always going to tell you what he's thinking.
Sometimes, that leads to some unintentionally hilarious moments like the one that happened on Wednesday as the team returned to the practice field. Coach Schotty was speaking to the media and complimenting breakout star running back Javonte Williams.
"I like big backs," Schottenheimer said, before pausing and having a moment of realization. That's when Schotty channeled his inner Sir-Mix-a-Lot and repeated the line to the tune of his hit song "Baby Got Back," according to The Athletic's Jon Machota.
Incredible. Let's hope we get video of that moment soon.
Earlier in his press conference, Schottenheimer patted the organization on its back for taking a gamble on Williams, who has been plagued by injuries since his breakout rookie year. Now in Dallas, Williams is reminding everyone of what he brings to the table and why he received so much attention early in his career with the Denver Broncos.
"Each position is a little bit different, but when we dove into the background of the young man, there was no question in our mind that he was going to be back to normal. We didn't know if that'd be day one, I don't know if today he feels like he's back to normal." Schotty said.
"The main thing for us and the understanding of with these injuries now, there's a process and it's going to take eight, nine, 10 months sometimes, but we bet right.”
The gamble has paid off in a major way.
Entering Week 8, Williams ranks second in the league with 592 rushing yards and is tied for third with six rushing touchdowns.
Williams will have an opportunity to add to those totals on Sunday afternoon when he faces off against his former team at Mile High. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.
