Javonte Williams ready for Broncos revenge game, all business ahead of Week 8
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams is having an incredible start to his time with the team. In fact, Williams' start in Dallas has been historic, and landed him among the franchise's elite.
This week, Williams returns to his old stomping ground when the Cowboys hit the road and travel to Mile High for a showdown with the Denver Broncos in Week 8 of the NFL season.
Williams played out his rookie contract in Denver, before signing with the Cowboys during free agency. The standout running back is finally healthy, and was excited for a fresh start.
Throughout his four seasons in Denver, Williams recorded 2,394 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he was never fully back to form following his rookie year, when he rushed for 903 yards before injuries began to plague his career.
"It was just a good atmosphere," Williams said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I loved the team, I loved the staff, the coaches. I had a good time. It probably didn't go the way I wanted it to go, but I mean, I'm here now."
As a free agent, Williams chose the Cowboys and feels like it's been a great fit. Working with Klayton Adams, the stats show it has been.
"I just like it," Williams said. "I feel like out of everybody, they showed the most interest. I just liked how they were talking the scheme and everything like that.
"I feel like I'm the same player I was last year. I feel like, just mentally, I feel like I'm on a different level just understanding the plays and things like that. And I feel like that's what the NFL is. Everybody on the field is talented. Everybody's fast. So you're not going to just beat people [with] just pure speed or just talent, you've got to actually have a plan."
While Williams is facing his former team in what some would consider a "revenge" game, the running back has no ill-will or animosity toward the Broncos. He's ready to just go out and ball.
"I feel like it's just another championship opportunity," Williams said. "We treat every game the same. Great team, great defense, great offense. We've just got to go out and execute…"
"I'm just going to go out there and play my game, do what I've got to do, and try to make plays for my teammates."
We'll see how things go on Sunday afternoon when the two teams hit the field. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call.
Javonte Williams' historic start
Williams ranks second in the league with 592 rushing yards and is tied for third with six rushing touchdowns. He has also hauled in 23 catches for 85 yards and a score, bringing his touchdown total to seven for the year.
With his seven touchdowns in seven games, Williams ties the legendary Hershel Walker and "Bullet" Bob Hayes for the most touchdowns in their first seven games with the Cowboys.
It lookst like that change of scenery has paid off.
