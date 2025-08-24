Brian Schottenheimer, Cowboys given rare hope for success in 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys underwent several changes during the 2025 NFL offseason, but everything began with the team parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy and replacing him with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Schottenheimer's hiring was met with a lukewarn reception by Cowboys fans and mocked by fans around the league, especially after the job was linked to other high-profile candidates.
But Schottenheimer quickly won over the fanbase with his energy and change of locker room culture. Now, it's just time to see if there will be on-field results.
Surprisingly, while many were underwhelmed by the Schottenheimer hire, he ranked atop a list of "new NFL coaches in the best position to win" that was recently published by ESPN.com.
ESPN.com's Neil Paine noted the team's proven track record of winning regular-season games and the talent on the roster if Dallas can stay healthy. If all goes well, Schottenheimer could be leading a playoff team.
Dallas went 7-10 in 2024, even in a nightmare season with Prescott sidelined for more than half the schedule. Plus, they are just a season removed from a 12-5 campaign in which they ranked fifth on defense and led the league in scoring, breaking 500 points for just the second time in franchise history," the article states.
"Much depends on the availability of the team's high-end talent, which is perpetually in question due to factors ranging from injuries (Prescott) to contract disputes (Micah Parsons). Still, Schottenheimer inherits a team with a proven track record of winning ballgames, and it has the potential to make the playoffs again right away."
Dallas ended the preseason on a high note, so it will be interesting to see if that momentum carries into the regular season in a matter of weeks. If it does, and the Cowboys can get rolling in 2025, they may turn out to be one of the biggest surprises in the league this season.
