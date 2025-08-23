Cowboys expected to be 'aggressive finding help' at key 53-man roster spot
The Dallas Cowboys have reached a critical point in shaping their 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, with time running out to make crucial decisions that could determine the team's direction.
Dallas has several positions that are logjammed up and down the roster, so there are questions on how certain positions will play out.
At cornerback, where the position group is plagued by injuries, there is some speculation that the team could be looking for outside help to bolster the roster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
With Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson, and Shavon Revel all in danger of starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists, there is definitely room for improvement.
ESPN's Todd Archer shared his predictions for the team's final roster and included an interesting note about the cornerback position.
As far as Archer is concerned, the team is expected to be "aggressive finding help" from the outside.
MORE: 3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster
"Owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted that Diggs might not be ready for the first game or two. If that's the case, by activating Diggs off PUP now, he could play in Week 3," he wrote. "If he stays on PUP, then he would miss the first four games. Look for the Cowboys to be aggressive in finding help at this spot. Rookie Shavon Revel Jr. will begin the year on the non-football injury list, which means he will miss at least the first four games."
It will be interesting to see if moves are made by way of trade, signing a free agent, or picking up a last-minute roster cut, there should be several strong options for the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
5 winners, 2 losers in Cowboys impressive NFL Preseason Week 3 win over Atlanta Falcons
Micah Parsons clears up confusion of training table saga during Cowboys’ preseason finale
All-UFL standout makes case for Cowboys 53-man roster spot in preseason finale
Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie