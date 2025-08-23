Cowboys Country

Cowboys expected to be 'aggressive finding help' at key 53-man roster spot

The Dallas Cowboys are predicted to be "aggressive finding help" in a desperate area of need as the team works down to its 53-man roster for the 2025 NFL season.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his teammates react after an interception against the Philadelphia Eagles / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have reached a critical point in shaping their 53-man roster for the 2025-26 NFL regular season, with time running out to make crucial decisions that could determine the team's direction.

Dallas has several positions that are logjammed up and down the roster, so there are questions on how certain positions will play out.

At cornerback, where the position group is plagued by injuries, there is some speculation that the team could be looking for outside help to bolster the roster.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale

With Trevon Diggs, Caelen Carson, and Shavon Revel all in danger of starting the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) or non-football injury (NFI) lists, there is definitely room for improvement.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

ESPN's Todd Archer shared his predictions for the team's final roster and included an interesting note about the cornerback position.

As far as Archer is concerned, the team is expected to be "aggressive finding help" from the outside.

MORE: 3 players Dallas Cowboys can't afford to leave off the 53-man roster

"Owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted that Diggs might not be ready for the first game or two. If that's the case, by activating Diggs off PUP now, he could play in Week 3," he wrote. "If he stays on PUP, then he would miss the first four games. Look for the Cowboys to be aggressive in finding help at this spot. Rookie Shavon Revel Jr. will begin the year on the non-football injury list, which means he will miss at least the first four games."

It will be interesting to see if moves are made by way of trade, signing a free agent, or picking up a last-minute roster cut, there should be several strong options for the team.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones watch during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and son Stephen Jones watch during training camp at the River Ridge Fields / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

