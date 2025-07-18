Jaydon Blue rips 'fake article' claiming Cowboys staff has work ethic concerns
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue isn't here for your slander. On Friday, just days before the team reports to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, reports surfaced claiming there were growing concerns from the team about Blue's work ethic.
Former Cowboys coach Glenn "Stretch" Smith claimed that Blue was "borderline lazy" and the coaching staff was worried that he wasn't working out with the team enough during an interview with Marcus Mosher on The Locked on Cowboys podcast.
It looks like he was stretching for a story, because Blue slammed the report as a "fake article" in a post on Instagram Stories.
"Lmao taking time out yo day to make fake article about me for attention," Blue wrote with a laughing face emoji.
For what it's worth, Smith spent two years on the Cowboys coaching staff (2000-2001) as an offensive assistant coach. The team went 10-22 during that time.
More importantly, Blue's coach during his time with the Texas Longhorns, Steve Sarkisian, previously praised Blue's work ethic.
"Jaydon's a guy that comes to work every day, really loves football, and will be a great teammate," Sarkisian said after Blue was selected by Dallas. "The Cowboys are getting an extremely versatile player who will be a great addition to their franchise."
We're going to have to trust Sark and the current coaching staff's public comments about Blue over a disgruntled former employee who consistently bashes the team when he gets the chance.
