Brian Schottenheimer gets brutally honest when confronted with defensive struggles
Gone, apparently, are the days of the Dallas Cowboys coming up with multiple turnovers a game. The defensive unit that was once so strong in that area under former defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is now floundering through three weeks.
Matt Eberflus's squad has the worst turnover margin in the league (along with Miami) at -5 after Week 3, and though reinforcements are coming soon (e.g. DaRon Bland, Jadeveon Clowney), the new defensive coordinator's seat is burning up.
MORE: Jerry Jones issues strong comment on Matt Eberflus’ job security
Confronted with the troubling stat on Monday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was burtally honest, telling reporters it "sucks." However, he thinks more success in that area could be around the corner.
“That sucks,” Schottenheimer said. “But they come in bunches. I believe that. We got guys punching at the ball. What helps with that is when you do disrupt or affect the passer, errant throws happen. That’s what I’m saying, it all ties together. … To be minus-5, I promise you this, we will not end the season like that.”
MORE: Stephen Jones deflects from Cowboys’ struggles in coverage with run defense praise
Getting Bland back at cornerback could go a long way for Dallas. The former fifth-rounder out of Fresno State led the league in interceptions with nine in 2023. That number dropped to zero last year as he sat out games through late November due to a foot injury.
Increased pass rushing, like what Clowney can bring when he hits the field, most likely on Sunday night, will also help Dallas improve the turnover margin. Hits on the quarterback lead to fumble recoveries and interceptions, which the Cowboys know well after losing two fumbles and throwing four interceptions so far this year.
Dallas takes on Green Bay on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers are +1 in turnover margin with quarterback Jordan Love recording just one interception so far this season.
