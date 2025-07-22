Brian Schottenheimer shares Cowboys' team motto for training camp
The Dallas Cowboys arrived in Oxnard, California, over the weekend, with players who could not join the team for their flight report on Monday. On Tuesday, July 22, the team will hit the field for its first practice of this year's West Coast Sting.
First-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer is eager to get things underway, after an offseason program full of energy at OTAs and mandatory minicamp.
For Schottenheimer's first training camp as head coach, he revealed his special motto for the players. It's quite simple, but effective. Compete.
Schottenheimer isn't big on a "theme of the year," so he just wants everyone to show up, put their best foot forward, and compete for their spot on the roster. That's how you build an uplifting locker room, with everyone encouraging their teammates to do their best.
“The motto is always going to be compete every day,” Schottenheimer said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “That’s what we’re all about. That’s not going to change. I’ve been other places where there’s been a theme of the year, I don’t believe in that.
"I believe that you should have a central theme to your program, and that’s compete every day. And that’s not just on the practice field. That’s in the meeting room, it’s time away, being smart, things like that.”
Players and Cowboys insiders have been praising Schottenheimer throughout the offseason and the fan base is starting to come around on him after initially being underwhelmed by the firing.
Hopefully Schottenheimer will be able to keep everyone motivated and the energy high. And, even more importantly, let's hope that effort turns to on-field success.
