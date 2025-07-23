Micah Parsons publicly voices frustration with Cowboys contract saga
The Dallas Cowboys held their first practice of training camp in Oxnard, California, on Tuesday afternoon, and true to his word, Micah Parsons was in attendance despite the lack of a new contract.
Parsons' contract situation has been the team's main storyline throughout the NFL offseason, and the lack of progress is starting to lead to frustration for the superstar defender.
Following Tuesday's practice, Parsons spoke to the media and publicly voiced his frustration for the first time, making it clear that the lack of movement in negotiations is on Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office.
MORE: Micah Parsons responds to Jerry Jones diss as tensions boil: 'I'm not here for him'
Parsons has consistently shown his dedication to the team, but it has not been reciprocated.
"There’s not much movement," Parsons told reporters, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I want to be here, I’ve always stated that I want to be here. But they sign the checks, we’ll see if they want me at the end of the day.
"My agent’s been reaching out. But at some point, another grown man has to be willing to reach out. Communication works both ways. That needs to happen too; it has to happen on their part."
MORE: Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract saga gets disheartening update, drama could linger
The growing frustrations are understandable. Parsons showed up for the team's first voluntary workout of the offseason program, showed up to OTAs and minicamp, and has been around his teammates to make sure he is building bonds.
Unfortunately, he knows it is a business. And while some sides may move in ways you don't understand, you can only control what you can control. Parsons' comments, however, do lead to some concern for Cowboys Nation.
"If this is the end, this is the end," he said. "The same way Jerry Jones and Stephen Jones take care of their family, I need to take care of my family. I got my own three kids, I have to take care of my own family at the end of the day."
Hopefully Jerry Jones and company can stop dragging their feet, because he is playing a dangerous game that could lead to a result no one wants.
All he has to do is pick up the phone and call the agent of the team's most important defnder. It shouldn't be that difficult.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Wild Jerry Jones comment shades Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons injuries
Micah Parsons shares message ripping Jerry Jones after owner's diss
Jerry Jones makes shocking admission about considering stepping down as Cowboys GM
Cowboys ‘biggest weakness’ drops them to bottom half of NFL roster rankings
PHOTOS: Jenna Waller, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie