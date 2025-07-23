Cowboys' offseason reunion with pass rusher immediately paying big dividends
The Dallas Cowboys saw longtime defensive staple DeMarcus Lawrence bolt for the Seattle Seahawks early in the NFL free agency period and were left searching for a replacement.
To bring in reinforcements, the Cowboys turned to a familiar face, turned a division rival: former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler. Fowler spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Dallas, before joining the division rival Washington Commanders in 2024.
Last season with the Commanders, Fowler had his best season since 2019, recording 39 tackles, 10.5 sacks, one interception, and one touchdown.
During his first training camp practice back with the Cowboys, Fowler wanted to make an immediate impression and he did just that, reminding everyone that he can be an impact player anytime he sees the field.
Patrik Walker of DallasCowboys.com was impressed, writing, "Back like he never left, only seemingly better and/or more motivated to prove he's one of the best pass rushers in the league when given the reps, Dante Fowler left his imprint all over the first practice.
"His most notable contribution was on an attempted handoff from Dak Prescott to Javonte Williams. Fowler teleported to the backfield and nearly got to the ball before Williams did, on a play that would've been destroyed if the players were in a padded practice."
He continued, "His first step and football IQ are a dangerous combination that makes Fowler, who is also coming off of a career season for the Commanders, an impact player off of the edge that looks to raise hell for the Cowboys in 2025."
The Cowboys have a strong stable of talented pass rushers coming into the season, so it's going to be interesting to see how the rotation works out. What is clear is that Fowler has a place on the roster, and quarterbacks could be running for their lives with Micah Parsons and Fowler attacking off of the edge.
