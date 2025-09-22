Brian Schottenheimer reveals deflating update on CeeDee Lamb's availability in Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys' 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday was one of those games that can change the entire trajectory of the season.
After looking like a competitive team in the first two weeks of the season, the Cowboys looked like an entirely different team in Week 3.
MORE: Stephen Jones deflects from Cowboys’ struggles in coverage with run defense praise
It was an ugly loss, but it wasn't the only loss the team suffered on Sunday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb went down with an ankle injury that has now been reported as a high-ankle sprain.
Lamb will more than likely miss at least two games. On Monday, during head coach Brian Schottenheimer's press conference, the first-year head coach didn't say much about Lamb's injury, but he did confirm it is"unlikely" that Lamb will play this week.
Schottenheimer didn't want to rule it out completely, but it's safe to say that the four-time Pro Bowler will not be on the field during the big Sunday night showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
Lamb is one of the leaders of this offense, which means someone has to step up in his absence. Wide receiver George Pickens had an up-and-down performance in Week 3, that included handing the Bears the ball on a play that was considered an interception.
MORE: 3 players Cowboys could take a closer look at after CeeDee Lamb's injury news
However, the past is the past. The Cowboys have to move forward with the players they have available.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys' unbelievable loss to Bears in Week 3
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' deflating loss vs. Bears
Cowboys WR George Pickens goes viral for sideline meltdown in loss to Bears
Dallas Cowboys must find a way to get more touches for electric WR
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc