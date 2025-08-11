Joe Milton gets compared to NFL MVP despite inconsistent Cowboys debut
Since the Dallas Cowboys' loss in the opening game of the 2025 NFL preseason, quarterback Joe Milton III has been a hot topic of discussion.
Milton had an inconsistent debut with the team in its loss to the Los Angeles Rams, which led to the quarterback giving a brutally honest self-assessment about his play.
Despite Milton's early struggles, head coach Brian Schottenheimer had a glowing compliment of his signal-caller because of the way the Rams' defense attacked and gameplanned against him.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys not committed to Joe Milton as backup quarterback
While speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Schottenheimer compared the way Milton is shadowed and defended to the way defenses gameplan for Buffalo Bills superstar and reigning league MVP Josh Allen.
That's quite the comparison.
There is no denying Milton has one of the strongest arms in the entire league, and he is very dangerous outside of the pocket -- much like Josh Allen. That's about as far as anyone should go in comparing the two.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer fires himself from 'leadership' role after going full Ricky Bobby
Still, Milton is a project and has a lot of untapped potential, so it will be interesting to see what kind of player Schottenheimer and the Cowboys staff can mold Milton into as he continues to get more reps.
After all, Milton remains under contract with the Cowboys for three years on his rookie contract, after being acquired by the New England Patriots. Time will tell how the experiment ends.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster projection after Week 1 of NFL preseason
3 Cowboys players whose stock increased in Week 1 preseason loss to Rams
Dallas Cowboys' top-rated players for NFL preseason opener vs Rams
Dak Prescott makes bold prediction before Cowboys' preseason stumble
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie