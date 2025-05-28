Dak Prescott 'make-or-break' year ahead for Cowboys in 2025 season
There might not be a more polarizing position in all of professional sports than the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys.
For the last nine seasons, Dak Prescott has filled that position admirably, making four Pro Bowls, and throwing for over 31,000 yards and 213 touchdowns, while leading Dallas to a 76-46 record in his 122 starts.
MORE: Main obstacle facing Cowboys' Dak Prescott for 2025 NFL season
Despite all that, the one thing Prescott has not done is break the Cowboys past the Divisional Playoff Round.
And because of that, NFL analyst Chase Daniel believes 2025 could be a make-or-break season for the Cowboys captain.
"I think this to me for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak, this is a make-or-break year," Daniel said. "If Dak does not play up to standard, they have to start looking behind door number two. What is door number two? I don't know. In 2026 Dak Prescott has $40 million guaranteed after that, nothing.
"So, potentially, in 2027, you could be looking at a new quarterback unless they get a new contract with him, unless they feel like Dak is on the up and up, we could have the same situation as we were talking about with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Do you just start drafting somebody next year? They probably will. So for me, Cowboys quarterback, right, the most pressure-packed position in all sports, and then you only have one more year after this year of guaranteed money. It's Dak."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys named among NFL teams 'most under microscope' in 2025
As hard as it might be to believe that Prescott could be in danger of losing his job unless Prescott can propel the Cowboys deeper in the playoffs than he has before, at a certain point, it almost becomes a guarantee.
Jerry Jones desperately wants a Super Bowl, and though he has invested $240 million over four seasons in Prescott due to his belief in the player, he has to start seeing a return for that investment at a certain point.
After all, the Cowboys roster as it is currently constructed is not built for a long championship window. They are, for all intents and purposes, in win-now mode.
And according to Daniel, the only way for Prescott to alleviate the pressure, and guarantee his future, might be to bring Dallas its first Super Bowl in 35 years.
MORE: Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
"All these things when you're the starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, I think it's the most pressure-packed position in all of sports, and the only way you don't feel the pressure is if you win the Super Bowl," Daniel said. "But you know what they're going to expect you to do it the next year and then the next year because the Cowboys have rings and they haven't won one in 35 years.
"So no matter what Dak Prescott does, he could finish, 15 months ago, second in MVP voting. And we're having conversations like this today, because he got hurt, and the Cowboys are going to go as far as Dak takes them."
