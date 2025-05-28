Main obstacle facing Cowboys' Dak Prescott for 2025 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are ready to put a messy 2024 campaign in the rearview mirror.
Dallas went 7-10 after losing multiple starters to injuries. No loss impacted them as much as Dak Prescott, however, as they spent most of the season with Cooper Rush under center.
While the loss of Prescott stung, the truth is that the Cowboys weren’t playing well when he was on the field. Prescott led them to a 3-5 start while throwing eight interceptions in eight games—compared to nine in 2023.
That slow start is why Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon says the main obstacle for Prescott in 2025 will be erasing “everything that was 2024.”
”Put simply, the league's highest-paid quarterback was one of the worst quarterbacks in football on paper, and he again failed to stay healthy. If Prescott doesn't separate himself from all of that in 2025, his future as a starter will be jeopardized.”
Prescott is often subjected to unfair criticism but this one is accurate. When the veteran quarterback signed the richest deal in NFL history, he put an even larger target on his back. He also put the success of the offense on his shoulders.
Like it or not, his $60 million per year salary means Dallas can’t afford to sign everyone they want to. That means Prescott must push them to the next level.
Prescott didn’t do this in 2024, and it wasn’t just the injury. That’s why Prescott must find a way to return to form this year, or else the questions will only grow.
