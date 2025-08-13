3 Cowboys players who need to stand out in NFL Preseason Week 2
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is here as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens. It will be their first of two consecutive home games as the team is wrapping up training camp in Oxnard.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is likely to sit most of the team’s starters once again, which is often the case in the preseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no reason for fans to watch, since there will be plenty of competition for a spot on the roster.
That said, here’s a look at three players who need a strong showing for the Cowboys this weekend against the Ravens.
Mazi Smith, DT
Mazi Smith was honest in his assessment following the preseason opener, saying he needs to play better. He didn’t stand out at all, which has been the case for much of his tenure.
Smith enters his third season still trying to prove he can start at this level, and is running out of time to make an impact.
Miles Sanders, RB
Miles Sanders was forced to miss the Cowboys’ opener due to an injury, which opened the door for Phil Mafah to shine. Sanders is back at practice, but could be in danger of losing his spot on the roster:
That makes this game an important one for the veteran back. Sanders needs to prove himself if he wants to make it to the 53-man roster.
Joe Milton, QB
Fans were stoked to see Joe Milton III make his Dallas debut last week, but his performance left a lot to be desired. Milton struggled with accuracy and touch, leading to some errant throws.
He settled down in the third quarter, but needs to perform much better this week to secure the QB2 spot.
The Cowboys and Ravens kick off at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NFL+ and local channels.
