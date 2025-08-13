Cowboys Country

3 Cowboys players who need to stand out in NFL Preseason Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys play against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday and these 3 players need a good showing in their second preseason game of the year.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III looks to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Week 2 of the NFL preseason is here as the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens. It will be their first of two consecutive home games as the team is wrapping up training camp in Oxnard.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is likely to sit most of the team’s starters once again, which is often the case in the preseason. That doesn’t mean there’s no reason for fans to watch, since there will be plenty of competition for a spot on the roster.

That said, here’s a look at three players who need a strong showing for the Cowboys this weekend against the Ravens.

Mazi Smith, DT

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Mazi Smith was honest in his assessment following the preseason opener, saying he needs to play better. He didn’t stand out at all, which has been the case for much of his tenure.

Smith enters his third season still trying to prove he can start at this level, and is running out of time to make an impact.

Miles Sanders, RB

Dallas Cowboys RB Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys RB Miles Sanders goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Miles Sanders was forced to miss the Cowboys’ opener due to an injury, which opened the door for Phil Mafah to shine. Sanders is back at practice, but could be in danger of losing his spot on the roster:

That makes this game an important one for the veteran back. Sanders needs to prove himself if he wants to make it to the 53-man roster.

Joe Milton, QB

Dallas Cowboys Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys QB Joe Milton III throws a pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Fans were stoked to see Joe Milton III make his Dallas debut last week, but his performance left a lot to be desired. Milton struggled with accuracy and touch, leading to some errant throws.

He settled down in the third quarter, but needs to perform much better this week to secure the QB2 spot.

The Cowboys and Ravens kick off at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, August 16, at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on NFL+ and local channels.

