Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 3 vs Chicago Bears
What could have been a memorable night at Soldier Field turned into one Dallas Cowboys fans will want to forget. The Cowboys lost 31-14 to the Chicago Bears and it was the Bears with most of the top plays.
Taking the loss into consideration, there were still some highlights for Brian Schottenheimer's squad to take away from Week 3. Here are those plays, in no particular order...
George Pickens one-handed touchdown grab
Despite giving up a couple big plays early on Sunday, it looked like the Dallas Cowboys still had some fire in them as they drove down the field early in the second quarter. Dak Prescott capped off a seven-play drive with a two-yard touchdown throw to George Pickens who snagged it with one hand.
The ball was placed perfectly out of reach of the Bears defender and that's how Pickens recorded his second touchdown as a Dallas Cowboy.
Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert for 2
After Pickens' score, the Cowboys decided to try to tie up the game. They went for the two-point conversion and got it with a pass from Dak Prescott to Jalen Tolbert across the middle of the endzone. It was a perfectly executed play with Prescott given a lot of time to throw and Tolbert executing the catch in traffic. The successful two-point conversion put the score at 14-14.
Donovan Wilson pass breakup on Rome Odunze
The Dallas Cowboys defense did its best early to try to keep the team in the game and Donovan Wilson's third-down pass breakup on the Bears' drive while the teams were tied 14-14 seemed very important at the time.
Caleb Williams drove down the field 54 yards before trying to find receiver Rome Odunze in front of the endzone on 3rd and 10. Wilson hit Odunze violently, forcing him to miss the catch and forcing the Bears to settle for a field goal. Holding Chicago to a field goal, at the time, felt significant. However, Chicago pulled away on their next drive.
Brandon Aubrey 53-yard field goal
One week after nailing a monsterous 64-yard field goal to take Dallas to overtime against the Giants, Brandon Aubrey topped the Cowboys record book. The first-half 53-yard field goal he hit on Sunday gives him 28 career FGs from 50+ yards, which means he has passed Dan Bailey for the most 50-yard field goals in franchise history.
Aubrey's 53-yarder didn't make it to social media but here's a 33-yarder he made later in the game:
Joe Milton III's first completions as a Cowboy
Down by two scores with less than five minutes remaining, the Cowboys went with quarterback Joe Milton III on the offense's final drive of the game. Though the drive ended just like the previous two (with an interception), the drive included three of Milton's first completed passes as a Cowboy.
Dallas added the former New England Patriots sixth-round pick this offseason and Sunday's game marked his first appearance in a regular season game for the Cowboys. He went 3-for-5 with an interception, tallying 41 yards. He gained 24 yards on a pass to George Pickens and had another nice gain on a pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford, but the 38-yard pickup was called back with a flag.
